 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Marion: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics