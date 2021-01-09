Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
