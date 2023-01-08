 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

