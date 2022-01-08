 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

