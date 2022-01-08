Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
