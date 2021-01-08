This evening's outlook for Marion: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain …
Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Rai…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect pe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Light rain early...then periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Sno…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.