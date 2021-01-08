 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

