Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
