Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

