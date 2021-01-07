 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Light rain early...then periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics