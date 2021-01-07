This evening's outlook for Marion: Light rain early...then periods of snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Marion tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
