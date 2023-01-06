 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

