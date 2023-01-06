This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The fo…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forec…