Marion's evening forecast: Light rain early. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It will be a cold day in Marion Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
