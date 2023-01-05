Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.