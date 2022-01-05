 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

