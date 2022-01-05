For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
