Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Th…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Today's condition…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect pe…