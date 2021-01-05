Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.