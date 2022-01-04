 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics