Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.