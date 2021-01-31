 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics