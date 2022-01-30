This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
