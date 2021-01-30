 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

