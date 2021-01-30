Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see h…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ah…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It look…