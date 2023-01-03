 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

