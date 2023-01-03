This evening's outlook for Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
