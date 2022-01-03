 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics