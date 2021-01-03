Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.