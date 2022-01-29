Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.