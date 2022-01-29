 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics