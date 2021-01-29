This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see h…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Today's condition…
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ah…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It look…