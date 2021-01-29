 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics