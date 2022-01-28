Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Marion could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
