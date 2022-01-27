Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
