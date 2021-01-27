Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.