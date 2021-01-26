 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics