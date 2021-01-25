This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
