Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.