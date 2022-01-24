 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

