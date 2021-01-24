Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.