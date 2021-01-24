Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion