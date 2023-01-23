This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
