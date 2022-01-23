Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.