This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
