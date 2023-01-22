Marion's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Marion could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
