This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
