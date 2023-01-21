 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

