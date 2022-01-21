 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

