Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
