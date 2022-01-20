Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
Marion's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It mi…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. I…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will …
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool tem…