Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

