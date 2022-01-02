This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. E…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 deg…