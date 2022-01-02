 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

