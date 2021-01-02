This evening in Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion