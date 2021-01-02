Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.