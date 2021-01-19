Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.