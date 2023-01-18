This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
