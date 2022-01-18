 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

