Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
