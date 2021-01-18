Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.