Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

