Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

