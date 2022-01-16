 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Marion Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

