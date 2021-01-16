 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

