Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.