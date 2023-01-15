This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cl…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mp…