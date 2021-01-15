Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.